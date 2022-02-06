Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 366,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,199. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

