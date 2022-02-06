Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. LexinFintech comprises about 1.3% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

