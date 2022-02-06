Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 53.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $4,500.29 and $16.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

