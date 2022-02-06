Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 18,656 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Insperity worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.