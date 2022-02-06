Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 597,633 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of Entravision Communications worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Entravision Communications by 343.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 230,567 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.11 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

