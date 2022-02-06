Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 129,196 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Open Text worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

