Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 234,268 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nomura worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

A number of research firms have commented on NMR. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.