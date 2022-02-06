Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 61,834 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.