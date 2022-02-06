Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 973,496 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mizuho Financial Group worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

