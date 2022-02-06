Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.40. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

