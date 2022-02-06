Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Amyris worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $101,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $137,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.07 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.