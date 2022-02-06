Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

