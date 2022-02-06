Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Heska worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a one year low of $125.16 and a one year high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

