Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.92 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Black Hills worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $753,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Black Hills by 29.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.