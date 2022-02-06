Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Open Lending worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 587,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 277,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 63.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

