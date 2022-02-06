Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.01% of AMC Networks worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1,245.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AMC Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

