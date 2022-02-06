Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.72 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 46,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.70 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

