Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Momentive Global worth $20,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.