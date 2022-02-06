Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.32 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

FOLD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

