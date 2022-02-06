Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.72% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 24,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 78,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.