Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Vroom worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

