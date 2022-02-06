Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 49,342.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $105.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95.

