Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMHC opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.