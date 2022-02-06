Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $19.91 Million Investment in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of EverCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.24. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

