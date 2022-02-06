Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 30,297 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Stericycle worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

