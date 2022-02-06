Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,949 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

