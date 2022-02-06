Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $74.46 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.