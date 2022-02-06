Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 43,490 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Alteryx worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

AYX opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.