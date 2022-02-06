Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 84,193 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,193 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.55 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

