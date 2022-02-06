Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 96,196 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of CarGurus worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,925 shares of company stock worth $15,020,628. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

