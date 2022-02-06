Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,951,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,155,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,140. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMLR stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.