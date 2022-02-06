GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $160,065.76 and $17,217.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

