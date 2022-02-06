GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

GDRX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,118,486 shares of company stock valued at $41,334,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

