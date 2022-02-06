Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $229,742.01 and $74,262.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00110053 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

