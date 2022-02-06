Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 96,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The stock has a market cap of $950.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

