Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $414.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,860.44 and $414.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,702.26 or 1.00064355 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

