Gossip Coin Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $13,487.40 and approximately $405.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,602.31 or 1.00293989 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

