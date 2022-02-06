Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $64,175.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

