GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.92 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

