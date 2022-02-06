GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $8.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

