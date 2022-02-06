GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $8.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.