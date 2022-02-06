Gridcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,242.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $15,242.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,068,537 coins and its circulating supply is 402,415,504 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

