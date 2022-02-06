Grin Market Capitalization Hits $16.97 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $1.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,522.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.01 or 0.07225002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00297321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00769470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00071340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00408984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00235128 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,211,080 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.