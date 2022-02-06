GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 271.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

