GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,428 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.74% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

