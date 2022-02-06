GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.29 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $897,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $379,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 258.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

