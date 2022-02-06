GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.39 Million in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Innovate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VATE stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Innovate Corp has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter. Innovate had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

