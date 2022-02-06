GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 489.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $622.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

