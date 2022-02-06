GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

DCI stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.