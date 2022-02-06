GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 92,283 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,283 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Comstock Resources worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $498,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRK opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

