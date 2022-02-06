Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $15,506.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00297099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,792,494 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

